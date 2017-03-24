New non-profit will offer safety net for struggling Edmonton musicians

For many musicians trying to make a living in Edmonton, great songs aren’t enough — securing grant money is an essential part of making music.



Enter Craig Martell.



The local underground music promoter has assembled a team of grant writers to help local musicians apply for funding, so they can play to their strengths and focus on the music.



“I want to make bands from Edmonton aware of any resource that’s available to them,” he said. “I think there’s a real lack of that.”



Martell said fees paid to the writers will vary, but will generally be about 10 to 12 per cent of a successful grant. Martell won’t make a dime.



The service is part of a much bigger plan for Martell. He’s got a non-profit in the works, to be launched later this spring.



Martell hopes to offer networking with writers, designers and publicists, as well as access to alcohol and drug-free rehearsal and performance space, instrument drives, alcohol and drug counseling and support, food programs and mentorship.



“Some bands are great at looking out for resources and others are great at playing music. So the ones that are only good at playing music — they’ve toured the country, they’ve released great records and they usually fund all those on their own,” said Martell.



“And it would be nice to have everyone on a level playing field. And to have all this grant money available not just accessed by the ones, the elite few, who know how to use the system.”



Musician Stefan Opryshko, a member of Edmonton-based band Switches, said the support is badly needed.



“The cost of production and the cost of touring and cost of flying from city to city is really high. So financially it’s hard to get by.”



Switches hired a Toronto-based grant writer a few years ago. While Opryshko said it resulted in a “huge boost” financially, he said there was a disconnect between the band members in Alberta and the writer half a country away.