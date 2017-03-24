The Aviary empties its nest of music merch, 'cool stuff' with garage sale
Reincarnation of Edmonton arts venue formerly known as the ARTery to take flight with 'colossal garage sale' this weekend. Plus, other city events this weekend.
If you're looking for a replica 1600s fiddle, a drum kit or artwork for your home, you'd be wise to flock to The Aviary this weekend.
The cafe and music venue from the owners of the ARTery — shuttered two years ago next week to make way for Edmonton's LRT expansion — is set to take flight with what they're billing as a "colossal garage sale" on Saturday and Sunday, replete with live DJ, booze, and " a ton of cool stuff" they've collected.
“The only thing not for sale are the curtains,” joked The Aviary's co-owner, Philip Muz, in a phone interview. “We have a ton of cool worldly stuff that will be at the garage sale.
“Throughout the years we have collected (or) been given just a ton of cool stuff.”
But like a crow with too many shiny collectibles in its nest, the owners of The Aviary — which means an enclosure for birds — needed to find “creative ways to pay the bills" of their new 111th Avenue home, purchased in January after initially being stymied by city parking requirements.
The Aviary’s take-off has been rocky, with the City of Edmonton denying development permits due to a lack of adequate parking near the facility.
Muz told Metro that many of the items for sale this weekend came from the old ARTery on Jasper Avenue. It's the result of what he called a "massive" clean-up effort, but is also a way for local arts and music supporters to contribute. And he said they'll pick up any donated items, whether music memorabilia or not, for the sale.
The garage sale will take place 11 a.m. on Saturday until 4 p.m. on Sunday at The Aviary (9314 111th Ave.).
Other Edmonton events this weekend:
EDMONTON INTERNATIONAL BEERFEST
Attention ale lovers and lager louts. More than 200 beers await you, ready to sample this weekend at Edmonton Beerfest. The event, in its sixth year, lets beer-thusiasts choose from a number of different passes including a "BeerGod" ticket that comes with a mug and access to what they're calling "BeerSchool" classes.
WHEN: Friday, March 24 to Saturday, March 25 (various times)
WHERE: Shaw Conference Centre (9797 Jasper Ave.)
ALBERTA BALLET PRESENTS ALICE IN WONDERLAND
The Alberta Ballet will take on their rendition of Lewis Carrol’s classic Alice in Wonderland this weekend. If you didn’t catch the show last week, the Northern Jubilee Auditorium has put together a second series this weekend. The show promises an opulent score and fantastic costumes.
WHEN: Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (11455 87 Ave. NW)
THE ZOLAS
Acclaimed Vancouver-based indie pop band will be in town Saturday to perform songs from their third studio album, Swooner, at the Starlight Room. The duo will be showcasing their range by highlighting the album's alternative-pop collaborations.
WHEN: Saturday, March 25, doors open 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Starlight Room (10030 102 St.)
EDMONTON HOME + GARDEN SHOW
Come one, come all — home renovation season is around the corner, and the Home and Garden Show will be at Northlands Expo Centre all weekend with more than 600 displays at this year’s event. The massive show offers a range of professional speakers and experts to guide handymen and handywomen in their home-improvement adventures (and misadventures) alike.
WHEN: All weekend, various times.
WHERE: Northlands Expo Centre (7515 118 Ave. NW)
