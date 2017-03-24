The Aviary empties its nest of music merch, 'cool stuff' with garage sale

If you're looking for a replica 1600s fiddle, a drum kit or artwork for your home, you'd be wise to flock to The Aviary this weekend.



The cafe and music venue from the owners of the ARTery — shuttered two years ago next week to make way for Edmonton's LRT expansion — is set to take flight with what they're billing as a "colossal garage sale" on Saturday and Sunday, replete with live DJ, booze, and " a ton of cool stuff" they've collected.



“The only thing not for sale are the curtains,” joked The Aviary's co-owner, Philip Muz, in a phone interview. “We have a ton of cool worldly stuff that will be at the garage sale.



“Throughout the years we have collected (or) been given just a ton of cool stuff.”



But like a crow with too many shiny collectibles in its nest, the owners of The Aviary — which means an enclosure for birds — needed to find “creative ways to pay the bills" of their new 111th Avenue home, purchased in January after initially being stymied by city parking requirements.



The Aviary’s take-off has been rocky, with the City of Edmonton denying development permits due to a lack of adequate parking near the facility.



Muz told Metro that many of the items for sale this weekend came from the old ARTery on Jasper Avenue. It's the result of what he called a "massive" clean-up effort, but is also a way for local arts and music supporters to contribute. And he said they'll pick up any donated items, whether music memorabilia or not, for the sale.



The garage sale will take place 11 a.m. on Saturday until 4 p.m. on Sunday at The Aviary (9314 111th Ave.).

