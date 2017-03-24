'Yellow is for Hello': University hopes benches spark mental health discussions

When University of Alberta students take a break on one of two new brightly-coloured park benches on campus, Jane Slessor hopes they’ll take a second to check in about their mental health.



Slessor, a social worker with the Office for the Dean of Students, said the two Friendship Benches in the Rutherford Library Atrium are “meant to be a visual symbol to remind people to check in with one another, check on your colleagues, check on your peers and check on your classmates.”



The idea was first brought to the U of A’s attention a year ago by The Lucas Fiorella Friendship Bench corporation. The non-profit was started in 2015 after Fiorella, a Canadian student, took his own life in October 2014 after suffering from depression in secret.



Since then Lucas’ family has been encouraging post-secondary institutions be more open up about the stress and struggles students can face.



According to a 2016 study released by the Canadian Association of College and University Student Services (CACUSS) one-fifth of Canadian post secondary students battle with depression, anxiety or another mental health issue.