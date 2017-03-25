Case of Dylan Koshman, missing since 2008, now a murder investigation

EDMONTON — A missing person's case from 2008 has been upgraded to a homicide investigation in Edmonton.

Dylan Koshman was 21 when he vanished on Oct. 11, 2008.

He was last seen walking away from a home wearing only shoes, jeans and a dark-coloured coat.

Police said he had been drinking and fighting with his roommates.

Koshman's relatives from Moose Jaw, Sask., have conducted several searches in Edmonton over the years.