High Level Bridge to be studied for possible modifications

Edmonton is looking for a consultant to examine potential options to modify the High Level bridge, which sees large numbers of cars and pedestrians cross daily.

Related

The consultant, which will be hired by the city, will be tasked with doing a structural feasibility assessment of the bridge and will provide concepts for potential modifications.

The modifications could include widening the sidewalks on the lower deck, adding two LRT tracks and two 4.2-metre wide paths on the upper deck, or combining both of those scenarios.