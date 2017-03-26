Man dies in north Edmonton after three vehicles crash
Edmonton police continue to investigate, noting road closures
One man has died after three vehicles crashed Sunday morning in Edmonton’s north end.
Edmonton police said in a news release Sunday that the crash occurred near 66 Street at Fort Road at 9:30 a.m., involving three vehicles.
The north and southbound lanes of 66 Street at Fort Road and Yellowhead Trail are currently closed, police said.
LRT operations have also been affected, though police couldn’t say which stations are experiencing delays.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
