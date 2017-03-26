News / Edmonton

Man found dead in west Edmonton 'green space;' police investigating

Edmonton police are asking the public to contact them if they have information about the death

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Sunday morning in Edmonton's west end.

Metro File

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Sunday morning in Edmonton's west end.

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death, after a man was found dead Sunday morning in a “green space” in the city’s west end.

Police said in a news release the homicide unit is investigating the death, which happened in the area of 162 Avenue and 103 Street.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 780-423-4567.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views