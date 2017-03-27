Dairy cows want pasture even moooore than they want food: study

Cows just wanna go run.

Although most Canadian dairy cattle are kept indoors, a new study has found that even bovines think the grass is always greener on the “udder” side of the fence — outside the barn.

Lead researcher Marina von Keyserlingk, a former University of Alberta agricultural sciences grad, used increasingly heavily weighted gates to discover that dairy cows will go to great efforts to push their way outside even when they’re really hungry and offered feed instead.

“This is the culmination of a bunch of studies, they’ve all shown the same thing,” explained von Keyserlingk, currently studying animal welfare at the University of B.C. “When we make a cow work for pasture and show she worked really hard for it, it shows how important it is to her.

“Many milk cartons have cows on them out on pasture, but the majority of lactating dairy cows in North American actually never see a blade of grass.”

The study she co-authored, published on Thursday in Nature’s journal Scientific Reports, was partly funded by the Edmonton-based dairy industry group Alberta Milk, as well as the Dairy Farmers of Canada, and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

Having grown up on a large cattle ranch in B.C., von Keyserlingk has heard many milk producers and consumers alike wish cows could spend more time in pasture, but are kept indoors for a number of reasons, she said.

“I really believe in agriculture,” she said. “Not only did I grow up in agriculture and have an animal sciences degee, but my father was a rancher and I have lots of friends who are dairy ranchers. I know that world, it is part of who I am.

“If you ask most farmers, they’d actualy like to have cows out on pasture — they just don’t see how they can make money because the diet isn’t as nutrient-intense.”

So she and her research team set out to test the theory that dairy cows produce more milk if kept inside full-time (they don’t), receive fewer nutrients outside (they don’t), or that they prefer life indoors because it’s warmer or closer to food.

“The cows essentially voted with their feet,” von Keyserlingk said of one variant of her study, where cows were presented the option of eating or going outdoors. “They preferred pasture access, but it depended on weather conditions.

“Next, if we could make her work for pasture and show she worked really hard for it, it would show how important it is to her.”

To test how motivated the cows were, another researcher used treats to train cows at UBC to push against an increasingly heavy gate blocking their way to food, and another to outdoors.

“We found that cows will push as much weight as they would to access feed after not eating for two hours, as they would to go to pasture,” she said, “especially at night.

“I’m not even sure it’s the grass per se they’re after when they go out … One theory is that outside they can engage in more natural lying postures. There’s all this stuff indoors to make her lie a particular way — outside in nature, she doesn’t have that.”

Now, she hopes her team’s experiments can help the dairy industry’s quest to improve its farming methods, and consumers’ demand for more humane milk.

“Pasture is not always easy for every farmer,” she admitted. “In the middle of winter near Edmonton, that’s just not going to happen when there’s three feet of snow outside, and some farmers don’t have enough pasture.