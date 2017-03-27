Edmontinans weigh in on future of High Level Bridge
City hiring contractor to study potential modifications for the 104-year bridge
Edmontonians have many ideas on what should be done with the High Level Bridge, as the city gets ready to study the future of the historic span.
The city recently put out a request to hire a consultant to do a structural feasibility assessment of the 104-year-old bridge, which will require rehabilitation in the next five to 10 years.
Assessors will also provide Edmonton with concepts planners can use for potential modifications, which include widening the sidewalks on the lower deck, and adding LRT tracks and two 4.2-metre paths on the upper deck.
“Now is the perfect time to assess the structural feasibility of various options to determine what may be possible,” said city spokesperson Kelly FitzGibbon, in an email Monday.
The study comes after cyclists raised concerns over the current shared-use path, calling it too narrow ever since the city installed suicide prevention barriers at a cost of $3 million.
Andre Lessard, who was jogging through the bridge Monday, said he would like to see wider paths.
“It’s a safety issue,” he said. “I cycle as well. With the (suicide barriers) sticking out, it doesn’t feel safe. It’s also tough to get around pedestrians sometimes when there’s a lot of them.”
Victoria Lieu, who was biking across the bridge Monday, said she hopes possible renovations to the bridge get done as soon as possible.
“A lot of people use this bridge, especially in the summer,” she said. “So if the city is going to fix it, they should do it as quickly as they can because it would cause quite a bit of congestion issues.”
But the city doesn’t entirely have the final say on potential changes to the High Level Bridge.
The province holds a right of way for the upper deck, which it could use for a high-speed rail line running between Calgary and Edmonton.
Though Edmonton planners weren’t available for an interview Monday, Rob Gillard, the city’s director of facility and capital planning, said in July the province can claim it, but the deal is under review.
“We have granted them the ability to, with 24 months notice, they can exercise their right to the bridge and use the upper deck for whatever purpose they want,” he said.
Once the study is complete, the city can then review all options to modify the bridge. The study will also inform Edmonton’s LRT concept planning study for a future ‘circulator,’ which is a proposed LRT line that would run through the downtown and Old Strathcona.
