Edmontinans weigh in on future of High Level Bridge

Edmontonians have many ideas on what should be done with the High Level Bridge, as the city gets ready to study the future of the historic span.



The city recently put out a request to hire a consultant to do a structural feasibility assessment of the 104-year-old bridge, which will require rehabilitation in the next five to 10 years.



Assessors will also provide Edmonton with concepts planners can use for potential modifications, which include widening the sidewalks on the lower deck, and adding LRT tracks and two 4.2-metre paths on the upper deck.



“Now is the perfect time to assess the structural feasibility of various options to determine what may be possible,” said city spokesperson Kelly FitzGibbon, in an email Monday.



The study comes after cyclists raised concerns over the current shared-use path, calling it too narrow ever since the city installed suicide prevention barriers at a cost of $3 million.

Related

Andre Lessard, who was jogging through the bridge Monday, said he would like to see wider paths.



“It’s a safety issue,” he said. “I cycle as well. With the (suicide barriers) sticking out, it doesn’t feel safe. It’s also tough to get around pedestrians sometimes when there’s a lot of them.”



Victoria Lieu, who was biking across the bridge Monday, said she hopes possible renovations to the bridge get done as soon as possible.



“A lot of people use this bridge, especially in the summer,” she said. “So if the city is going to fix it, they should do it as quickly as they can because it would cause quite a bit of congestion issues.”

