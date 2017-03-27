Family of man who died in Edmonton crash urges people to follow speed rules

The niece of an Edmonton man killed in a car crash Sunday is urging drivers to slow down and follow the speed limit. On Monday, family members identified Rodney Farquharson as the 58-year-old man who was killed after three vehicles were involved in a collision near 66 Street and Fort Road Sunday morning. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. “We’re still in shock and trying to come to terms with everything,” Chasity Okimow, Farquharson's neice, told Metro, speaking on behalf of family. “People need to be smart enough to respect the speed limits. It’s common sense to abide by the law. I don’t understand. It’s just senseless.”

Okimow said Farquharson was a kind man who loved his family. “He was a gentle giant,” she said. “He would always do anything for his nieces and nephews. I don’t think I ever saw him angry — he was just so easy going, and he loved to travel.”

A 39-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord southbound in the centre lane of 66 Street at Fort Road when he allegedly switched lanes and rear-ended Farquarson’s car, ultimately killing him.



The driver of the Accord then veered into the northbound lane, striking an SUV which contained an eight-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman, both of whom sustained minor injuries.



Okimow said the father of the injured girl reached out to her, offering his condolences.



“The investigating officer told us that if my uncle wasn’t impacted first, it could have been devastating for the other family,” she said. “We suffered a loss and they didn’t. It gives us comfort knowing the father took the time, and we’re grateful his daughter is OK.”



Police are looking to speak with a motorist they believe may have witnessed the collision, and continue to investigate.



Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the police at 780-423-4567.