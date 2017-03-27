Edmonton Heroes: Brenda Der builds community through food
The former owner of B’s Diner, Der now spends hours every week cooking for charitable organizations, and organizing a bread exchange.
Standing over the stove in the industrial kitchen of St. Basil’s Cultural Centre, Brenda Der scoops up warm pieces of fish and chips for anyone wanting a bite.
“It’s always been food, food and more food,” Der says of her long career feeding Edmontonians.
The former owner of B’s Diner — a Whyte Ave. institution that shuttered in the winter of 2015 after 14 years — Der now spends hours every week cooking for charitable organizations, and organizing a bread exchange.
“I still see myself helping people and feeding them,” she said.
As a child, Der’s father, a cook who hailed from southern China, would take her to small towns across Alberta to visit local Chinese food restaurants.
“I loved seeing that — standalone, diner serving Chinese food,” she said.
In 2002, her dream came true — she and her partner opened B’s Diner, which quickly became an Edmonton brunch staple, known for its hearty cuisine.
But the business was more than just a place to make transactions, according to Der.
She said she loved the community that formed around the food, feeling a special connection to people living in poverty.
“I empathized, and I felt a connection, a lot of times,” she said. “People just needed that one person to hear them out.”
She and her staff also hosted a Christmas dinner for homeless people every year at the diner until it closed. Der also organized a paper bag lunch program for kids in need.
She said serving the community helped her after suffering multiple setbacks, including the death of her son, who drowned while on a camping trip in 2010.
“My son Jeremy’s death was the most painful experience. I did a lot of soul searching,” she said.
“I still had to continue on and I still wanted to help.”
When the diner closed, Der was determined to continue feeding the community.
She partnered with Trinity Lutheran Church to host her annual dinner in 2015, and again in 2016.
She’s now running a food share system, where people receiving food from the food bank get together, pool the items they’ve received, and prepare a balanced meal.
“Lots of people who, for whatever reason, can’t or don’t know how to cook, won’t know how to use five cans of chickpeas.”
