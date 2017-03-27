Edmonton Heroes: Brenda Der builds community through food

Standing over the stove in the industrial kitchen of St. Basil’s Cultural Centre, Brenda Der scoops up warm pieces of fish and chips for anyone wanting a bite.



“It’s always been food, food and more food,” Der says of her long career feeding Edmontonians.



The former owner of B’s Diner — a Whyte Ave. institution that shuttered in the winter of 2015 after 14 years — Der now spends hours every week cooking for charitable organizations, and organizing a bread exchange.



“I still see myself helping people and feeding them,” she said.



As a child, Der’s father, a cook who hailed from southern China, would take her to small towns across Alberta to visit local Chinese food restaurants.



“I loved seeing that — standalone, diner serving Chinese food,” she said.



In 2002, her dream came true — she and her partner opened B’s Diner, which quickly became an Edmonton brunch staple, known for its hearty cuisine.



But the business was more than just a place to make transactions, according to Der.



She said she loved the community that formed around the food, feeling a special connection to people living in poverty.



“I empathized, and I felt a connection, a lot of times,” she said. “People just needed that one person to hear them out.”

