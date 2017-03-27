Edmonton man fined, prohibited from owning pet for neglecting badly injured dog

EDMONTON — An 66-year-old man has been fined $1,200 after a badly injured dog found suffering from extreme neglect had to be put down.

The Edmonton Humane Society says John Nadeau brought a 20-year-old husky-collie cross named Sandy to the shelter last May.

The dog was emaciated, covered in waste, had cracked teeth and open wounds infested with maggots.

The veterinarian who examined Sandy said the animal should have been put down years ago.

Nadeau, who pleaded guilty to a charge of causing distress to an animal in provincial court, is also banned from owning a pet for 10 years.

Mandy Crawford, the society's manager of animal health and protection, says people need to report suspected cases of animal abuse and neglect.

"It was evident this animal was clearly in distress and in need of medical attention for a prolonged period of time," Crawford said Monday.

"It is only through the public that animals' voices can be heard."