Case closed: Edmonton’s phone booth mystery solved

Turns out Edmonton’s sky-high phone booth isn’t for Superman, but onlookers still had plenty of questions about a mysterious pay phone that appeared on the roof of a downtown office building this week.



“It’s weird,” said Lisa Scott, who stopped Monday morning to gaze up at the booth, perched three-stories high on the Phipps McKinnon building’s rooftop terrace at 101A Avenue and 100A Street.



“Who would go up to the roof to use a phone booth?”



Edmonton police Sgt. David Jones was the first draw attention to the box Friday morning. He tweeted a photo of the booth, just visible from street level, and sparked an online discussion about how the booth had got there--and why.



“I just happened to be looking up at the right time and noticed it,” Jones said. “I thought, ‘That’s kind of unusual and interesting.’”



Others strolling through downtown also had questions.



“So is it a phone booth that’s open to the public?” asked Jacob Johnson, walking by with a tray of coffees. “Can someone use it?”

