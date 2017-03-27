Man convicted after dog brought to Humane Society 'smelling of death'

An Edmonton man has been fined $1,200 and banned from owning pets for a decade after bringing in a husky "caked with urine and feces," with open wounds "infested wth maggots," according to the Edmonton Humane Society.

Animal protection officers charged John Nadeau was charged with causing distress to an animal on Friday, March 17. His co-accused, Margret Dechambre, is set to appear in court later this year.

Nadeau brought Sandy, a 20-year-old husky-collie cross, to the Humane Society on May 27, 2016.

"She was emaciated and so weak she could barely hold her head up... she was described as smelling of 'death and rotting flesh' with a stench so overpowering staff had to leave the room at one point," according to a Humane Society release.



“It was evident this animal was clearly in distress and in need of medical attention for a prolonged period of time,” said Mandy Crawford, Edmonton Humane Society Manager of Animal Health and Protection, said in the release.

“We’re putting a call out to ask for assistance in reporting cases of animal abuse and neglect. It is only through the public that animals’ voices can be heard.”