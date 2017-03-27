Man charged in Edmonton thefts involving ATMs

Edmonton police have charged a man who is allegedly connected to two recent thefts involving ATMs.

Police said in a news release Monday that investigators arrested John Joshua Ford, 43, Wednesday in downtown Edmonton.

Ford faces multiple charges regarding two ATM thefts, including one from a hotel near Calgary Trail and 51 Avenue and another at a pharmacy in Pleasantview.

He's charged with:

Shop break and commit theft under $5,000



Shop break with Intent



Mischief under $5,000



Possess break-in instruments (x 2)



Disguised while in the commission of an offence

Theft under $5,000



Police believe damages to buildings and machines in recent ATM thefts are in excess of $100,000.

Ford has also been linked to at least two other ATM machine theft incidents in communities surrounding Edmonton, police added.

The charges come after police say several ATMs and money machines have been stolen recently in Edmonton.

“Police continue to investigate this series of ATM machine thefts,” police said. “Investigators believe several of the incidents are not linked, and several other suspects may be responsible.”