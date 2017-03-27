Against the grain: Traditional Asian cuisine presented in a new way

When Thuy Dinh, co-owner of XO Bistro + Bar, told her parents she was opening a Vietnamese restaurant, they were not pleased. “They thought I was crazy,” she says, laughing. Dinh’s parents are no strangers to the restaurant business, having opened up several eateries, including Ninh Kieu Restaurant in Chinatown, after immigrating to Canada in 1989. So they knew how tough the business could be — but Dinh and her business partner Vincent Lam weren’t planning just any “mom and pop” establishment, she said. Dinh is one of a growing number of people from first and second-generation immigrant families changing the face of Asian cuisine in Edmonton by taking traditional fare and presenting it in a new way. XO Bistro opened earlier this year in the Ice District, and offers Vietnamese street staples like bánh xèo, a Vietnamese crepe served with meat and sprouts, plus “Asian-inspired” cocktails. “The restaurant style was changing," she said. "We wanted an amazing location and modern design, but the food was going to be traditional Vietnamese food.”

Dinh, who helped at her parents’ restaurants all through college, said she worked with her family to create “very traditional” recipes.



Her vision was “keeping the food authentic, real Vietnamese food not just fusion,” she said. “People are into trying new things so the menu is small and it changes.”



Tony Phung also knows a thing or two about making a family culinary tradition his own.



He saw his parents build a successful Chinese restaurant after moving to Edmonton — then lose it, when the Treasury Restaurant burnt to the ground in a 2012 fire.



When he opened his own restaurant, Grain of Rice, in the west end last year, he wanted to serve traditional Chinese dishes, but with fresh local ingredients, as well as a small, evolving menu and a business plan.



“At the old restaurant, the first few years were horrible for them," he said of his parents' experience. "Business, corporate income tax, payroll, they didn’t have a clue.



“What set [Treasury] apart was the quality of the food,” he said.



For many immigrant Chinese families, opening up restaurants were an economic lifeline in a new country, Phung said. His parents met in an English class in the 1980s and, after years of doing jobs with no upward mobility, they opened their own business.



But when Phung, an IT consultant, announced plans to do the same, his parents didn’t understand why he’d take time away from a successful career.



“We have had family fights,” he said.



But that changed after he opened his doors last November.



“My parents were so doubtful,” he said. “They shied away from change, but now they are overwhelmed by the foot traffic.”