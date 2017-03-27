Oliver pushing Edmonton to cut speed limits to 40 km/h
City officials consulting with community over reducing speeds city-wide.
Community reps in Edmonton’s densest neighbourhood, Oliver, are pushing the city to lower speed limits, as the city continues to grapple with pedestrians being killed by car drivers.
The Oliver Community League launched a petition over the weekend to reduce the neighbourhood’s speed limits to 40 km/h (not including Jasper Ave.). Speed limits in the community are currently 50 km/h outside school zones.
“The evidence is pretty compelling — when cars slow down, it’s safer for pedestrians and cyclists,” said Dustin Martin, civics director with the Oliver Community League.
Pedestrians have a 90 per cent chance of surviving when hit by a car traveling 30 km/h, compared to less than a 50 per cent chance when the vehicle moves at 45 km/h, according to the World Health Organization.
Ten people died while crossing Edmonton streets last year, and the city continues to try and reduce that number through new projects, such as making crosswalks more visible.
Martin noted one woman was seriously injured two years ago after a driver in a car struck her while she crossed a marked crosswalk.
“On a frequent basis, we have complaints about speeding in the neighbourhood,” he added.
In fact, six Edmonton neighbourhoods already have 40 km/h speed limits. City council has also reopened the debate on reducing limits to that speed across the city, undertaking a formal public consultation to see if residents agree.
Coun. Scott McKeen, who represents Oliver, said Sunday he supports the reduction.
