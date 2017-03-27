Oliver pushing Edmonton to cut speed limits to 40 km/h

Community reps in Edmonton’s densest neighbourhood, Oliver, are pushing the city to lower speed limits, as the city continues to grapple with pedestrians being killed by car drivers.



The Oliver Community League launched a petition over the weekend to reduce the neighbourhood’s speed limits to 40 km/h (not including Jasper Ave.). Speed limits in the community are currently 50 km/h outside school zones.



“The evidence is pretty compelling — when cars slow down, it’s safer for pedestrians and cyclists,” said Dustin Martin, civics director with the Oliver Community League.



Pedestrians have a 90 per cent chance of surviving when hit by a car traveling 30 km/h, compared to less than a 50 per cent chance when the vehicle moves at 45 km/h, according to the World Health Organization.



Ten people died while crossing Edmonton streets last year, and the city continues to try and reduce that number through new projects, such as making crosswalks more visible.

