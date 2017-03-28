4 Edmontonians charged in identity theft, counterfeit ring; police say 100 victims

EDMONTON — Four people have been charged in what Edmonton police say was an identity theft and counterfeiting operation.

Police say they watched a resident leave a house in a stolen Ford F350 and three others leave in a car with a stolen validation tag on Feb. 28.

Police then searched the house and found stolen driver’s licences, passports, birth certificates, social insurance number cards, health-care cards, credit cards, bank cards, and assorted membership cards.

Officers also found stolen mail, cheques, money orders, and vehicle access codes and counterfeit manufacturing materials including printers and scanners, a laptop, external hard drives and memory sticks, and a debit terminal.

They also found counterfeit $20 and $50 American dollar bills, as well as $5, $10 and $20 dollar Canadian bills, printed on sheets of paper and four undocumented and unsecured rifles with ammunition.

Charged are Patsy Brown, 45, Chayenne Cardinal, 22, James Gibb, 36, and Douglas Herman, 59,.

“It’s quite a significant seizure, it’s not common to recover this amount of stolen identity documents and counterfeit materials in one place,” said Const. Benjamin Davis with EPS Northeast Division.