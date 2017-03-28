Cops trying to find 130 identity theft victims after raid

Edmonton police are trying to track down at least 130 potential identity theft victims after a raid on a basement crime operation netted hundreds of IDs and money counterfeiting printers.

Four suspects have been charged with weapons offenses, EPS said Tuesday, but more charges are “pending” for fraud-related crimes following a raid on a north Edmonton house last month.

“They did have a basement that was dedicated to the replication of government IDs and the production of Canadian and American currency,” said Northeast Division Const. Benjamin Davis at an EPS headquarters press conference Tuesday.

A Feb. 28 search of the home near 121 Avenue and 59 Street uncovered everything from passports to credit cards and even frequent-flier points cards.

“It’s going to be quite the investigation, as each individual requires (us) to track down each one,” Davis said. “When we’re contacting people, they’re shocked that we recovered their ID documents … Some of these people — probably a majority of them — have since moved out of province or somewhere else. It’s a bit of a rabbit hole we’re going to have to go down.”

He added that “as we move into the digital age,” people can place orders online, lease vehicles using stolen ID, “destroying the credit of unassuming individuals,” or forging documents altogether by blanking out and substitute photographs.

Police decided to investigate the home after it became what Davis called “a focal point of community concern.”

“It’s uncommon to find so many ID documents and replicated currency in one place,” he told reporters. “I’m sure there’s bigger ones out there, but this is probably the tip of the iceberg.”

Davis said police also found evidence of “street-level drug exchanges” in the house, as well as “street-level justice” weapons.

“Oftentimes they go hand-in-hand,” he said of the weapons and fraud.

It’s not just driver’s licenses or credit cards being used by criminals, either. While frequent fliers cards or Costco memberships might seem innocuous, a detective with the force’s Economic Crimes Section warned that they can be surprisingly useful to identity thieves. In a separate case recently, one victim even had his cheques, passport and Costco card stolen by an “uncannily similar” looking suspect.

“He was able to commit fraud at Costco,” Det. Linda Herczeg explained.

Herczeg urged people to “protect themselves” by shredding personal or financial documents instead of throwing them away — including even utility bills — avoiding leaving possessions unlocked at the gym or pool, not carrying around passports, social insurance number cards or birth certificates on a daily basis.