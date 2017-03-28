Is Edmonton ready for Trump refugees? advocates ask

Is Edmonton ready for what some predict could be a “flood” of asylum-seekers into Alberta from Montana with the spring thaw?



That’s a question on the mind of Ingrid Flores, founder of the Edmonton’s Latin American Community Engagement Network, who told Metro the organization recently wrote to request a meeting on the topic with Mayor Don Iveson.

“The routes to get into the country are going to become more passable,” Flores said in a phone interview. “We’re going to start hearing more stories — there will be a flood of people going to come.



“And we don’t know yet what Trump is going to do, but a lot of people are scared at this stage. For the City of Edmonton, how prepared is our city?”

Flores said she has heard of Latino residents of the U.S. selling off their possessions in preparation to start over in Canada.



Despite Edmonton’s distance from the border, the possibility Alberta could see an influx of asylum-seekers like those currently entering Manitoba, Quebec and B.C. — some hoping to avoid deportation to Latin America or Muslim-majority countries — isn’t just being discussed in the city’s Latino community either.



On Monday, Metro reported on a panel of three University of Alberta professors who discussed ways Trump’s presidency could impact Edmonton, but also ways Edmontonians can get involved — including the potential for refugees from the U.S., whether here legally or otherwise. Under the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country agreement, only those who sneak across the border can claim asylum, otherwise they are turned away.



It’s a topic that’s polarized Canadians, according to recent polls, and rallied a rare unity between Conservative leadership hopefuls on securing national borders.



In response, some Canadian cities are adopting so-called “sanctuary city” declarations which guarantee undocumented immigrants access to services such as police, school and hospitals without fear of being deported, including Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal. Vancouver passed its own variant, an “access without fear” policy, last year.