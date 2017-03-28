Tower after tower: New Edmonton condo proposed for Oliver

Oliver may soon get taller — the latest community to potentially see a growth spurt as Edmonton sees new tower proposals left and right.



Edmonton is holding an open house next week to get public feedback on rezoning land to make way for a 30-storey tower, located at 9918 111 Street near the Grandin LRT station.



The current rules only allow four stories on that spot, which is currently home to some houses.



“It’s a great location because it’s close to the LRT, employment and other amenities,” said Simon O’Byrne, vice-president of planning with Stantec, which is doing planning work for the tower developed by Westrich Pacific Corporation. “We’d also heavily landscaping the south side of the building.”



The proposal comes after the city approved two contentious 20-storey towers just off Whyte Ave. On top of that, developers are eyeing to build an 80-storey skyscraper near the river valley downtown and another 31-storey tower in Old Strathcona.

Sandeep Agrawal, an urban planning professor at the University of Alberta, said the growing number of towers is largely due to demand.



“Over the years, downtown is becoming more transit friendly and has generally improved, so you’re seeing a lot more people move there and surrounding areas,” he explained.



They’re also building taller than normal, he added, because land values are increasing.



“They have smaller footprints to work with, so the only way you can go is up.”



As for the Oliver tower, the city and the Oliver Community League haven’t yet taken a stance on the building.



Dustin Martin, civics director with the league, said the community generally supports buildings that benefit the area and don’t shadow too much.



“We’re in favour of transit oriented development where it makes sense,” he said, “and making sure the community gets some benefit from major rezoning.”

O’Byrne said the building will have minimal shadowing issues — shadows will be cast on a parkade north of the building and on 100 Avenue.



“In terms of good planning, where we want to do density, this checks all the boxes,” O’Byrne said.



He said Stantec would like to go to city council for approval sometime before the summer, with an eye to begin construction later this year.