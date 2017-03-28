Kids, students granted free admission to Art Gallery of Alberta

Youth under 18 and students enrolled in the province will now be able to visit the Art Gallery of Alberta for free.

Gallery officials announced the change Tuesday, which they said is to help boost the number of people visiting the art facility, and help them reach new audiences.

“These changes to our admissions, with the City of Edmonton’s support, will go a long way in helping us redefine how the public accesses the Art Gallery of Alberta,” executive director Catherine Crowston said in a release.

To get the new free admission, kids under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult; registered students over 18 years old will need to provide student ID.

The changes are part of the AGA’s new five-year plan to boost access to Albertans.