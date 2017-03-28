Scope of Edmonton mumps outbreak expanded: AHS

Alberta Health Service (AHS) is expanding the scope of Edmonton’s mumps outbreak, after health authorities saw a sustained increase in the number of cases.

AHS announced Tuesday the outbreak expansion will include the entire Edmonton Zone. Previously, the outbreak had been declared specific to the University of Alberta only.

The Edmonton Zone saw 24 mumps cases as of March 28, making up nearly half of all 51 cases that have been reported in the province. Outbreaks of mumps are also being reported elsewhere in Canada and the U.S.

For the duration of the outbreak, all people who live, work or go to school in the Edmonton Zone and were born in or after 1970 can receive up to two free doses of vaccine, AHS said in a news release.

People who have already had two documented doses of this vaccine don’t require any additional doses, AHS added.

Those born before 1970 are assumed to be immune due to the fact that mumps was extremely common prior to vaccine being available.

“To stop the further spread of illness, and protect ourselves and our loved ones, we encourage all Edmonton Zone residents to ensure that they are up to date with all of their immunizations,” said Dr. Joanna Oda, medical officer of health in the Edmonton Zone, in a news release.

“If you’re unsure of your immunization status, call Health Link at 811 or your local public health centre.”

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that can often cause swelling and pain in the glands of the jaw (one or both cheeks may look swollen).

Some people with mumps won't have gland swelling and some may feel like they have a bad cold or influenza instead.

Though most people recover from mumps, AHS said in some cases it can cause serious complications that affect the brain (meningitis), the testicles (orchitis), the ovaries (oophoritis), or the pancreas (pancreatitis). It can also cause deafness in children.

“In addition to checking your immunization status, please remember: if you or your child develops symptoms of pain on chewing or swallowing and/or swelling of the cheek or jaw, please call Health Link (811) or a doctor to discuss before you visit any healthcare facility,” Oda said.