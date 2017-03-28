‘A very big step into my future,’ says Ugandan trans athlete

Adebayo Katiiti continues to chase his athletic dreams in Edmonton.

The Ugandan swimmer — granted asylum in Canada four months ago after getting death threats in his home country for being transgender — sat down with Metro to describe life in the city nearly eight months after staying on after an international swim competition.

“Life’s not easy here,” the 22-year-old admitted. “You have to work very hard, and it’s not easy to find work … But I have so many people who are there for me, supporting me."

He works as a restaurant dishwasher, but hopes to find a job as a fitness instructor, coach or anything sports-related — his passion.

Katiiti is busy: he works out at the gym five times a week, attends a weekly LGBTQ youth group, and is competing in a soccer championship starting Tuesday. This month, he launched an online fundraiser to compete in the World Out Games in May (see below)

Since arriving, he’s co-founded an Edmonton LGBTQ soccer team, teaches autistic kids to swim, and plays soccer in a local recreational league team.

“They have a lot of respect for me,” Katiiti said of the team, “and respect for my sexuality and my gender.”

But not everyone is so accepting in Canada. Last Wednesday, after working out at Commonwealth pool, a “respectable-looking man” in his 50s accosted him on an otherwise empty LRT car, yelling at him for his skin colour.

“‘He said, ‘Go back to your country,’” Katiiti recounted. “Then he poked me in the chest and kept poking me hard, saying ‘Are you a man or a woman? F--k! You are like monkeys.’

“I was so scared. But I just kept calm … After I found freedom here, and something like this happens, it felt really bad and really pulled me back.”

But after the troubling incident--on what was his second time on the LRT--he went to St. Paul’s United Church for support.

The congregation has offered Katiiti a lifeline in Edmonton. He sings in the choir, reads in services, and the minister has even hosted him at her house during his search for housing. (He finally moved into a basement suite on March 1).

Finding acceptance in a faith community in Canada was an unexpected blessing, he said, particularly after seeing extreme religious-based persecution first-hand in Uganda.

“I used to go to church every Sunday, but they chased me out,” he revealed. “They preached every week against homosexuality; an American Evangelical church goes to Uganda to support and fund those churches.

“So I never expected I’d ever find a church where I could worship and be who I am — to be a trans man with faith, after everything I’ve been through, I think is one of my biggest achievements.”

As a refugee, being separated and unable to see his friends back home is especially painful. They’re still risking their lives every day, Katiiti said, and just recently one of his closest friends was murdered by a group of men — “stoned to death,” he said.

And like many refugees, his memories of oppression haven’t been left behind. One reminder, he said, is an aching knee from police beating his bare legs after his arrest during a Ugandan Pride Parade last year.

“My friends advise me to see a doctor but I have a phobia because of things I’ve been through with doctors,” he said. “So when I’m sick, I just do sports and then feel better — sports is like medicine to me. When you feel like giving up, you just do more.”

Katiiti sang for Metro a hymn he wrote, which his choir will perform on Easter morning: “I’m free, I’m free, I’m free,” crooned the tenor. “Canada took my burdens away.”

Adebayo Katiiti’s World Out Games fundraiser

It was sports that allowed Katiiti to find refuge in Canada.

But for him, athletics is more: “Sports are my life,” he explains, “and competing freely without gender discrimination is something I’ve dreamed about since since I started playing sports.”

That’s why he’s now fundraising to compete in the World Out Games, from May 26 to June 4 in Miami. Not only is the international LGBTQ competition a “dream come true” for him — but it’s also the only chance to see his former Ugandan teammates again.

“I can’t wait to have the chance to see them again,” he said.