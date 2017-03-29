Alberta NDP falls short on school breakfast and lunch programs: Public Health Group

Alberta’s NDP government is under fire for falling short on promises to create a province-wide school breakfast program.



A group of University of Alberta grad students called Student Advocates for Public Health (SAPH) urged the province Wednesday to fulfill its 2014 campaign pledge to spend $60 million to help feed low-income children.



Alberta committed $10 million in its latest budget for elementary lunch programs at 40 school boards —but the group pointed out that's $50 million less than the initial pledge.



“At a minimum, we’d love to see the government commit that $60 million,” said Alexandra Kanters, a public health grad student with the U of A. “But what we’d like to see, ultimately, is a universal school foods strategy in Alberta.”



Studies have shown dramatic improvements in grades and graduation rates when kids and teens have breakfast, including reductions in suspensions and sick days, according to the Canadian Child and Youth Nutrition Program Network.



Scott Hall — a teacher who helps with a student-run, K-12 breakfast and lunch program in the Ermineskin Schools in Maskwacis — said the program goes beyond ensuring full stomachs.



“It’s really about serving their community,” he said, referring to the students who prepare the meals every day. “They’re learning a whole bunch of skills they wouldn’t have normally learned.”

