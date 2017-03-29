How to make a tiny condo (you actually want to live in)

Tim Antoniuk’s prototype tiny condo re-defines what most would consider a ‘cozy' living room.



The University of Alberta industrial design researcher has built a 230-square-foot living space in his university lab--including a kitchen, bathroom, sitting area and a fold-down bed--as part of a project to provide a glimpse into what the future of housing could look like.



“But it’s not just for hip millennials,” Antoniuk said, during an interview Tuesday.



“It can be affordable housing for people who need something downtown, close to work where everything can be easily accessed.”



Antoniuk argues Edmonton is at a "tipping point" where we're going to have to start thinking differently about how we live.



“We’re seeing our downtown transform, but it’s going to get more expensive as property values go up.”



And as values rise, only the wealthy will be able to afford to move in, he added.



“There’s a whole host of issues about affordability and keeping downtown areas vibrant and diverse,” he said. “This could do that.”



He built it to study how tiny homes can be constructed effectively, he said, and members of the public can also come see it, he said.



Antoniuk estimates the condo could be built in the real market for about $150,000, and would be more cost-effective for developers because they can build more units per square foot.



“It’s actually cheaper to buy a micro condo than rent an apartment,” he said.



The condo features a sliding wall, ‘telescoping’ drawers, a washroom, and a bed that retracts from the wall.



If done right, the space feels much larger than it is, Antoniuk said.



“People are always surprised when they come check it out — they always say it feels double the size,” he said. “It’s all about making a space feel as beautiful and wonderful as possible.”



Antoniuk hopes to build a tiny condo geared for large families in the future to show the mini spaces can function for them, too.