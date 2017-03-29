‘There’s a reason you don’t tell certain people’: gay-straight alliance

Edmonton high schooler Dylan Chevalier has one reminder for Jason Kenney: “Being outed by someone else is probably the worst thing you can do for an LGBTQ person.”

The 18-year-old president of Ross Sheppard high school’s gay-straight alliance (GSA) was reacting Wednesday to Kenney’s remarks suggesting most parents be informed if their kids joined a GSA — unless there’s evidence of “threats or abuse” at home.

“There’s a reason you don’t tell certain people,” explained Chevalier, who graduates in June. “You can’t really determine whether the parents will be abusive, can you? You don’t really know, right?

“Letting parents know that an individual is joining a GSA is outing that kid regardless … You need to make sure you’ll be safe if you come out.”

The furor over the newly minted Progressive Conservative leader’s comments came after Kenney told the Calgary Herald that, “Parents have a right to know what's going on with their kids in schools unless the parents are abusive.

“I don't think it's right to keep secrets from parents about challenges their kids are going through … If there was any indication of threats or abuse, then of course you wouldn’t share that information with the parents.”

On Wednesday morning, Kenney posted on his Facebook page that his comments were being twisted out of context, and the “best interests and safety of children must be paramount” in such decisions.

“Some are falsely claiming that I want to force schools to ‘out’ children to their parents,” Kenney said. “This simply is not true. I have never said this, nor do I believe it.”

Kenney said he has “trust” that school officials can “exercise their judgement (sic)” for each individual case.

But for Chevalier, even though there are “lots of teachers” who know how to respond to LGBTQ students, GSAs or issues of abuse, the province’s laws “are in place for parents and schools that aren’t that accepting.”

One of Chevalier’s friends was locked in her basement after coming out to her parents as transgender, he said, and only allowed to come upstairs to get things she needed.