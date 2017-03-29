Oilers' beat 11-year playoff hiatus, #LastTimeOilersMadePlayoffs hashtag takes off

Imagine there was a device that could take you back in time to an era when Ralph Klein was still Alberta's premier, you could still rent Blockbuster DVDs, rap superstar Drake was just a Degrassi actor, and people exchanged Myspace pages.

In fact, you can find such a device in Edmonton thanks to a Twitter hashtag sparked Tuesday night when the Edmonton Oilers beat the L.A. Kings 2-1 — earning their way into the hockey team's first Stanley Cup playoffs in nearly 11 years.

The #LastTimeOilersMadePlayoffs hashtag — a way of viewing themed conversations on Twitter — spread quickly social media Wednesday, with people offering their nostalgic trivia about 2006.



Perhaps most meta was Edmonton football play-by-play announcer Morley Scott, who tweeted, "There was no such thing as a hashtag."

He's right: By the time the Oilers entered the playoffs on June 5, 2006, Twitter had only existed for six weeks, and the hashtag would not be used on that platform until more than a year later.