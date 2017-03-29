Man charged with reckless driving after pedestrian, 64, killed

Edmonton police have charged a driver who hit and killed a 64-year-old senior who was crossing the street.



Christopher Smallwood, 31, has been charged with careless driving, and was issued a promise to appear in court.



On March 3, officers were called to a collision in the area of 128 Avenue and 101 Street. The victim was crossing 128 Avenue when the driver of a 2012 white Ford Econoline van travelling eastbound hit him.

EMS treated the man on scene and took him to hospital, where he later died.

He was Edmonton's 3rd traffic fatality of the year.