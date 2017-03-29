Oilers playoff fever hits Edmonton hard

Mohammad Jaber had tears in his eyes Tuesday night.



“This is the second time, in my lifetime, that the Oilers made the playoffs,” he said Wednesday, of the game where the Oilers edged out the Kings 2-1, clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2006.



Jaber was 13 in 2006 — when he fell in love with the Oilers.



"The passion fans have for the Oilers is special," he said.



A lot has changed since 2006 — back when Ralph Klein was premier, Twitter didn’t exist and you could still rent DVDs at Blockbusters.



In Edmonton, Rogers Place was just a twinkle in Daryl Katz's eye, and Western Canada’s soon-to-be tallest building, the 66-storey Stantec Tower, couldn’t be built because planes could still fly out of the now-defunct City Centre Airport.



But the passion of Oil country has not faded, even after a decade.



Indy Randhawa grew his first beard--a playoff beard--watching the Oilers play eleven years ago.



“I grew it through it through the playoffs but, when they lost, I shaved it off,” he said with a sigh. “But if you’re to look at me now, I have a pretty large beard.”



Randhawa was in the crowd at Rogers Place Tuesday night,



“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen such energy in a crowd again,” he said. “It was pretty great.”



Retailers are also preparing for the onslaught.



United Cycle brand manager Kelly Hodgson said the store is ordering more than double the usual number of Oilers jersey and memorabilia.



“What’s really, really cool is that we’re going to see Oilers Nation come out again,” he said. “It’s going to be a crazy time.”

Police prepare for Oilers playoff run

Edmonton police are gearing up for what’s expected to a fun and perhaps rowdy Oilers crowd after playoff game nights.



Deputy police chief Brian Simpson said officers have gained more expertise and experience in crowd control since the team’s last playoff run in 2006.



“We have seen some large crowds here and we’ve seen large events come to the city,” he said. “It’s just a natural evolution through that learning process, and it’s been a good process.”



Riots broke out on Whyte Ave during the last playoff run, when the team clinched the Western Conference title and advanced to the Stanley Cup playoffs.



Simpson said he anticipates crowds to be calmer this time around.



“We’ve got a lot more experience in term soft dealing with major events in the city,” he said. “We’ll have all the necessary resources that we need for that event given any contingency.”



He added the playoffs are a time to highlight positive aspects of the community.



“This is a great community we have, and we have a great sporting event and people are celebrating that,” he said. “If there are individuals that chose to do things wrong, they will be dealt with appropriately.”

Joining the bandwagon? Here’s what you need to know