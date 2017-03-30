ASIRT charge Alberta RCMP officer with sexual assault

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has charged an Alberta RCMP officer with sexual assault, in connection with three incidents, two of which occurred while he was on duty.

Constable Jason Tress was arrested Wednesday, according to an ASIRT news release, and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of criminal breach of trust in relation to an event involving one woman in 2016.

He was also charged with one count of breach of trust in relation to another 2016 incident involving another woman, plus one count of sexual assault in relation to a third woman and an incident in 2012.

According to the ASIRT release, two of the three incidents "occurred while the officer was engaged in the execution of his duties as a police officer."



On July 15, 2016, the Director of Law Enforcement directed ASIRT to open an investigation into a “serious and sensitive allegation” of sexual assault on a woman involving an RCMP officer.

While investigating that, ASIRT uncovered the allegations about two separate events.

ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson reviewed the investigations and determined “there are reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed criminal offences under the Criminal Code of Canada,” according to the same release.