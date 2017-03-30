Crouse withdrawal means no one left to run for Alberta Liberal leadership

EDMONTON — The mayor of St. Albert is pulling his name out of contention to lead the Alberta Liberal Party, just two days before the nomination deadline.

In a post on his website, Nolan Crouse says he won't be outlining the reasons for his decision, saying the matter is "private."

However, his withdrawal means that as of Wednesday night, there is no one seeking to replace outgoing Liberal Leader David Swann, and the nomination process closes Friday.

Crouse announced he was entering the leadership race at the beginning of March, after deciding he wouldn’t seek re-election as St. Albert mayor.