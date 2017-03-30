Edmonton joins ‘conversation’ in case of spring refugee influx

The City of Edmonton is involved in meetings with immigrant and refugee nonprofits in case there’s a springtime spike in refugees fleeing U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies, as other provinces have seen recently.



The city’s director of multicultural relations told Metro that she’s been “keeping an eye” on the news, and was recently invited to a “meeting of a bunch of settlement partners” in the city to ensure there’s coordination of services.



“We as a community came together pretty strongly around the Syrian work with about 80 stakeholders in Edmonton,” Jennifer Fowler said in a phone interview Wednesday. “That group still meets and discusses any incoming trends. I anticipate us coming together in the next couple of weeks to have a conversation about … those ending up here after crossing the border, if that happens.”



Earlier this week, Metro reported that some Edmonton immigrant communities are hearing reports of people preparing to cross the border, and want to ensure the city is actively readying itself — and advocating to the provincial and federal governments if there are gaps.



Ingrid Flores, founder of the Edmonton’s Latin American Community Engagement Network, asked, “Is the city government having this conversation with the provincial and federal governments to make sure they can provide services to these families they need to start all over again here?”



Milton Ortega, executive director of the Alberta Association of Immigrant Settlement and Integration Agencies, told Metro his agency has has so far seen “no proof” of a noticeable increase in refugee claimants seeking help from member agencies here.



Nonetheless, spurred by recent media coverage of an influx of border-crossers braving the cold to walk illegally into Manitoba and Quebec from the U.S., Ortega said settlement agencies in Alberta are closely watching the situation here.



And since February, his and other agencies have been meeting regularly to ensure they are prepared should it happen.



With no urban centres near either side of the Alberta-Montana border, “We don’t have the same kind of geography,” he said, “so we’ve been exempted until now in seeing an increase in the number of claimants.



“As the winter comes to an end, we may see people trying to cross the border. But we haven’t seen any actual proof of that yet.”



Ortega said that even though immigration is a federal matter, and health, housing and education provincial, cities often end up being at the front line for newcomers, and have a vital tone-setting leadership role and a “lot to offer" in addition to the services front line settlement organizaitons like his provide — everything from English as a Second Language classes to job skills transitions and finding housing.



“If that dialogue starts on a position note, the response from the community will be different,” he said. “They can send a positive message that we’re welcoming these people.



“When I emigrated to Canada, I emigrated into a vacuum of organizations. The city provided the infrastructure and environment for everybody.”

