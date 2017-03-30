Edmonton police find dog stolen from outside grocery store

After some dogged police work, Edmonton police have recovered a 6-month-old Stafford Bull Terrier stolen from outside a Kingsway grocery store earlier this month.

Police charged David Murtagh, 34, after stopping him while driving a stolen vehicle. The stolen dog was later found at his residence.

On the evening of Wednesday, March 15, a woman left her dog, Bella, tied to a picnic table outside the store, and ran inside to grab groceries.

When she returned, Bella was gone.

Five days later police stopped a stolen vehicle in the area of 118 Avenue and 82 Street. They determined that the driver, Murtagh, was also a suspect in Bella's disappearance. He was arrested and charged in relation to the stolen car.



A few days later, Bella was recovered from his residence, and additional charges were laid.

“Having a pet stolen from you is like losing a part of the family,” Const. Adam Henry said. “As a dog owner myself, I am glad that we were able to locate and return Bella back to her rightful owner.”