Megastar Garth Brooks' shows a megaboost to the Edmonton economy
According to the OEG, the performer generated $42 million for the city in February.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Garth Brook’s nine Edmonton shows in February were big money for the city.
According to numbers released by the city Thursday, the country megastar’s string of sold-out performances pumped $42 million into the local economy.
The number is based on an assessment provide by the Oilers Entertainment Group.
Not only that, but Edmonton was the only major economic region in Canada to show an increase in hotel occupancy for the month of February, as thousands of fans flocked to see the ‘Friends in Low Places’ singer perform live.
The city released the number as part of a larger update on the financial impact of Rogers Place.
Since the public opening of the new facility, it has hosted 70 Oilers and Oil King hockey games, 28 live event nights, and 81 corporate and community events.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Urban Compass