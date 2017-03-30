Megastar Garth Brooks' shows a megaboost to the Edmonton economy

Garth Brook’s nine Edmonton shows in February were big money for the city.

According to numbers released by the city Thursday, the country megastar’s string of sold-out performances pumped $42 million into the local economy.

The number is based on an assessment provide by the Oilers Entertainment Group.

Not only that, but Edmonton was the only major economic region in Canada to show an increase in hotel occupancy for the month of February, as thousands of fans flocked to see the ‘Friends in Low Places’ singer perform live.

The city released the number as part of a larger update on the financial impact of Rogers Place.