Red Deer RCMP seize drone that flew too close to an air ambulance
"Violation of drone flight rules can result in fines of up to $3,000."
Red Deer RCMP have seized a hobbyists' drone after reports it had gotten in the way of a STARS Air Ambulance.
The emergency chopper was approaching the Red Deer hospital on Wednesday morning when an drone — also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle (AEV) — flew near its flight path, according to a release from police.
Cops located the owner and seized the foldable Mavic Pro drone.
Offices are now investigating whether the drone was in violation of the Federal Aeronautics Act, specifically a new clause passed March 13 restricting the use of recreational AEVs in populated areas.
According to the RCMP, breaking the new drone flight rules can lead to fines of up to $3,000.
