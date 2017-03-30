Red Deer RCMP seize drone that flew too close to an air ambulance

Red Deer RCMP have seized a hobbyists' drone after reports it had gotten in the way of a STARS Air Ambulance.

The emergency chopper was approaching the Red Deer hospital on Wednesday morning when an drone — also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle (AEV) — flew near its flight path, according to a release from police.

Cops located the owner and seized the foldable Mavic Pro drone.

Offices are now investigating whether the drone was in violation of the Federal Aeronautics Act, specifically a new clause passed March 13 restricting the use of recreational AEVs in populated areas.