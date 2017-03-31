5 Ways the Arena has changed Edmonton
he city released a report Thursday with updates on how things have gone since the arena opened in September 2016
A
A
Rogers Place is changing the ways Edmontonians experience downtown. The city released a report Thursday with updates on how things have gone since the arena opened in September 2016. Here are a few of the ways Rogers Place is shaping Edmonton.
Financial Implications
The arena was a hefty investment for taxpayers, but according to the report, new construction is boosting tax revenue, and events are a benefit to the local economy. For instance, Garth Brook’s nine Edmonton shows in February pumped $42 million into the local economy. The number is based on an assessment provide by the Oilers Entertainment Group.
Safety and Security
Edmonton police have reported an increase in crime and calls for service immediately around the area, according to the report. However, calls for service are primarily coming from police officers, and calls from the public have decreased by 7.8 per cent. Police also noted that serious crimes, like assault, have decreased.
Transit
The report said informal passenger counts indicate LRT ridership is down 15 per cent compared to the number of people who took transit to watch the Oilers play at Rexall Place. But this is based on peace officers who count people for 60 to 90 minutes at Bay/Enterprise and MacEwan Stations following events at the arena. The city has said these counts don't include people who frequent restaurants following events.
Parking
The city has used existing parking facilities to meet demand, and while the report says parking costs were high when Rogers Place first opened, rates continue to decrease as the market adjusts. Business owners have also raised concerns about the changes to on-street parking. The city said it’s made changes to parking time restrictions and reduced the number of road closures to mitigate problems.
Community benefits
The city said in the report that programming at the community arena and Rogers Place has become more popular. The community rink is now drawing “large numbers” of users for programming, such as free skates and helmets. On top of that, Ford Hall is being considered for community programs that would allow 400 kids to participate in a tennis training course.
