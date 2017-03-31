ASIRT investigating after police shoot man in north Edmonton

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an Edmonton police officer shot and injured a 35-year-old man Thursday.

According to an Edmonton police release, officers were investigating a man for allegedly making threats against the EPS. They found him "driving erratically" in the north end of the city,

The man abandoned the Chevy Impala he was driving near 128 Avenue and 54 Street before attempting to flee on foot. Officers "verbally challenged" him, according to police, but he failed to follow commands.



That's when, according to ASIRT, "an enounter occurred that resulted in an officer discharging his police service weapon, injuring the man, who then fell to the ground."

Officers provided emergency medical care and EMS arrived and took the man to hospital, where he underwent surgery.

He remains in stable condition, and EPS continues to investigate him.

According to police, the officer involved has four years of service, and has passed his annual mandatory pistol qualification. He will be placed on administrative leave.

ASIRT's investigation "will focus on the conduct of police and the circumstances surrounding the officer's use of force."

Their mandate is to investigate all incidents involving Alberta's police that reuslt in serous injury or death.

This is the third time police have shot someone this month.

