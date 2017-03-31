Edmonton arts community weighs the ‘gravity’ of today’s world
Heaviness of world events — from Trump fears to refugee crisis to climate — to be uniquely experienced through artists’ eyes at Edmonton event.
Let’s admit it: these are heavy times for many in Edmonton and beyond.
Whether it’s the fallout from Alberta’s economic downturn, poverty, the imminent climate threat, missing Indigenous women or the refugee crisis — the future can seem at times bleak.
“There’s a a lot of things going on in the world, and a lot of us are struggling with how to deal with them,” explained Edmonton activist Mike Hudema in a phone interview. But coming out of a theatre background, the outspoken advocate on environmental and social issues often turns to the arts to try to cope.
This Monday, he’s helping organize an event featuring dozens of Edmonton’s artists from across the spectrum, with curator Heather Inglis — the artistic director of Theatre Yes.
The event is called “Gravity: A celebration of arts and politics,” because as Hudema explained, “We wanted to give 20 of Edmonton’s finest artists a chance to speak to the gravity of the situation we live in.
“Artists have always been at the forefront of social change. And they also have a unique way of helping us interpret our world, an can help us move forward and give us the enengy and passion to help us create the world we want.”
As Inglis explained, artists in the city enthusiastically agreed to participate in the event, whether as visual or performance creators, spoken word, musicians or filmmakers, because “many want to be responsive to what’s happening culturally, politically and socially — in the zeitgest today — and to keep our work relevant and contemporary.”
Artists, performers and cultural creators at Monday’s event include Savanna Harvey, Ahmed Knowmadic Ali, Nasra Adem, Julie Ferguson, Adam Bentley, Nisha Patel, Timiro Mohamed, and Grindstone Theatre.
The “gravity” theme in some ways ties to a previous project Inglis curated last year, titled “Anxiety.”
“Anxiety is something we all know we have and is growing, it’s of epidemic proportions in the modern age,” she said. “That has ramped up post-Trump for a lot of people — this has been a hard few months.
“So much that’s going on is frightening … It feels like ‘gravity’ is essential to give artists from all kinds of different mediums an opportunity to create work about what concerns them most.”
Gravity will start 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Metro Cinema (8712 109 St.). Tickets are $15 and available online here.
