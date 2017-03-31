Edmonton arts community weighs the ‘gravity’ of today’s world

Let’s admit it: these are heavy times for many in Edmonton and beyond.



Whether it’s the fallout from Alberta’s economic downturn, poverty, the imminent climate threat, missing Indigenous women or the refugee crisis — the future can seem at times bleak.



“There’s a a lot of things going on in the world, and a lot of us are struggling with how to deal with them,” explained Edmonton activist Mike Hudema in a phone interview. But coming out of a theatre background, the outspoken advocate on environmental and social issues often turns to the arts to try to cope.



This Monday, he’s helping organize an event featuring dozens of Edmonton’s artists from across the spectrum, with curator Heather Inglis — the artistic director of Theatre Yes.



The event is called “Gravity: A celebration of arts and politics,” because as Hudema explained, “We wanted to give 20 of Edmonton’s finest artists a chance to speak to the gravity of the situation we live in.



“Artists have always been at the forefront of social change. And they also have a unique way of helping us interpret our world, an can help us move forward and give us the enengy and passion to help us create the world we want.”



As Inglis explained, artists in the city enthusiastically agreed to participate in the event, whether as visual or performance creators, spoken word, musicians or filmmakers, because “many want to be responsive to what’s happening culturally, politically and socially — in the zeitgest today — and to keep our work relevant and contemporary.”