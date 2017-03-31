Edmonton makes plans for LGBT seniors housing

The city is working on a new project so LGBT seniors aren’t forced back into the closet when facing prejudiced peers in old-folks homes.

Edmonton released a report Thursday showing the city is committing funds to study how affordable housing agencies can accommodate low-income LGBT seniors.

The push for change comes as some aging LGBT people face bullying as they move into supportive housing alongside residents who still hold ignorant attitudes, according to Michael Phair, co-ordinator with the Edmonton Pride Seniors Group.

“We’re talking about individuals who grew up in the ‘50s and the ‘60s, when a great deal of prejudice, bias and some violence existed,” said Phair, also a former city councilor. “Many of our LGBT seniors had to cut ties with their families at a younger age to be who they are, and then they come into some of these unwelcoming environments later in life.”

The report noted that anywhere between 4,700 and 12,000 people who are 55 and older in Edmonton identify as LGBTQ2S (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer or Questioning, Two-Spirit).

The funds will also go towards workshops provided by the Edmonton Pride Seniors Group, to teach staff and residents about LGBT inclusivity.

Phair said training for staff and residents is key to ensuring LGBT seniors feel safe, adding anti-discriminatory policies might be necessary.