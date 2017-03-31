Edmonton man found guilty of murder in 2014 warehouse stabbings to be sentenced

EDMONTON — A mentally ill man found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in a stabbing attack is to be sentenced today in Edmonton.

Jayme Pasieka killed two co-workers and badly injured four other men at a grocery warehouse shortly before he was arrested on Feb. 28, 2014.

A jury earlier this month found him guilty of murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Much of the case focused on whether Pasieka, who has schizophrenia, was capable of planning the attack and intended to kill his co-workers.

The murder charges carry an automatic life sentence, but the court must decide when he would be eligible to apply for parole.

The Crown has suggested it may asked for a 50-year parole eligibility instead of 25 years, which is usual in such cases.

Thierno Bah, 41, and Fitzroy Harris, 50, were killed in the attack.

During the trial Pasieka, 33, testified in his own defence, saying he had given up on life, was hearing voices and hoped that if he stabbed people he would get the help he needed.

A forensic psychiatrist testified that Pasieka would have understood that inflicting severe injury on someone would have led to death.