Edmonton officer shoots man suspected of making threats against police

EDMONTON — An Edmonton police officer has shot and wounded a suspect who was being investigated for potential threats against the police department.

Officers began following the suspect as he was seen driving erratically through the north end of the city on Thursday evening.

The suspect abandoned his vehicle and tried to flee the scene on foot.

Police say in a news release the suspect was "verbally challenged by officers, and failed to follow the officers’ commands" before a confrontation that resulted in an officer with four years experience firing his weapon.

The suspect was taken to hospital in stable condition.

In addition to the threats investigation, the suspect was sought on an outstanding provincial warrant and was being arrested for two breaches.