Google Maps turns Edmonton into Ms. Pac-Man playground

Attention Edmonton gamers: for anyone using the Google Maps app, the city is currently a Ms. Pac-Man playing paradise.

Once again, Google is celebrating April Fools by letting users turn their local streets into a dot-eating playground.

Pac-Man has been available the last two years, but this is the first time his female counterpart is getting her chance to race up and down local streets.

So if you’ve ever wanted to evade ghosts Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Sue on the High Level Bridge or down Jasper Avenue, now’s your chance.