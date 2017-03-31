Edmonton toy stores to offer 'sensory-friendly shopping hour' for kids with autism

Edmonton Toys “R” Us stores are participating in a national event this weekend to make toy shopping a little more fun—and a little less overwhelming—for kids with autism and other sensory sensitivities.



Stores will open an hour early on Sunday for the chain’s first ever “sensory-friendly shopping hour,” and dim the lights, designate quiet spaces and cut all music and loud announcements.



This is the first time that Canadian stores have staged the event, scheduled to coincide with World Autism Awareness Day on April 2.



For many kids with autism the noise and sound of a busy toy store can be overwhelming, said Shaun Peters, the communications coordinator for the Edmonton Centre for Autism.



“This is a fantastic courtesy for children with autism and their parents,” he said.



He said the dedicated hour would be “incredibly welcoming to children on the higher range of the spectrum, and their families.”



He added that the Centre works hard to help companies be more welcoming to people with autism all the time.



“We don’t want to lose sight of the need for diversity and inclusion,” he said.



In a news release, Melanie Teed-Murch, president of Toys “R” Us Canada, said “creating a welcoming in-store environment for all our customers” is a “must” for the company.

