Edmonton Heroes: Ronald McDonald House CEO Martin Dugas

Martin Dugas first walked through the doors of Ronald McDonald House as a new volunteer 20 years ago but, when he walked out, he felt inspired to do more with the organization.

“It felt like a calling,” he says, of his first visits with a single mom and her four kids back in 1998, one of whom was in the hospital rejecting his heart transplant.

“I was picking up the mom and dropping her off,” Dugas said, “and there was this greater Edmonton community just waiting to help people that were going through one of the toughest times of their lives.”

At the time, Dugas was playing professional soccer for the now-defunct Edmonton Drillers, but the volunteer gig with the charity would prove significant.

Fast forward two decades, and Dugas is now CEO of the Ronald McDonald House Northern Alberta, a group that provides a “home-away-from-home” for families with critically ill or injured kids being treated in Edmonton

It was a winding road, however.

Dugas travelled extensively while playing soccer — he met his wife Wendy in Holland in 1995 — but after retiring from the sport in 2004 they settled in Edmonton permanently. Though he was raised in Ontario, he said the decision to live and raise a family in Edmonton was the obvious choice because “the community just felt like family.”

After several years working in the non-profit sector he got a chance to tour a newly-expanded Ronald McDonald House about six years ago.

“I had the chance to walk through those doors and I knew I didn’t belong just as an observer,” he said.

He joined the organization as CEO soon after.

Since then he’s worked to expand the charity’s shuttle service for families, co-ordinating hundreds of volunteers from other organizations to make such efforts possible. He’s also grown a dinner program that sees hundreds of volunteer groups assembling meals for people visiting loved ones at the hospital.

He said his time as a volunteer inspired him to bolster programs that may not have been at the forefront of the organization previously.

“People’s lives are bigger than these medical crises,” Dugas said. “When a community comes in to help we reduce the stresses that causes long-term psychological rifts.”

Dugas laughed when he said his work has become a driving force in his life.

“I live on the same street with the house, just a few blocks down,” he said.

“You just find people who inspire you and you keep them around each other,” he said. “Many of these kids coming through the house believe they can change the world and I really want this organization to prove them right.”

Case in point? The boy Dugas met 20 years ago — the one waiting for a heart transplant — got a second transplant, and grew up to be an advocate for organ donation.