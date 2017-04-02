Models with disabilities make history at Western Canada Fashion Week

Bean Gill and 12 other models nervously sat backstage waiting to the hit the runway — it was the first time they had to show their stuff. They were also making history — It would be the first time models with disabilities would cross the runway at a major Canadian fashion week show, taking place at Western Canada Fashion Week on Saturday. “You could feel the tension in the air,” Gill recalled. “There were 20 photographers in our faces, so everyone was really nervous.” But they were up next. “We got out there,” Gill said. “And everybody loved you and we loved being in the limelight. We felt fabulous.” Gill, who was paralyzed due to a viral infection a few years ago, partnered with Alberta Medical Supplies so people with disabilities could model for the first the time at the show. “They said they wanted to sponsor the show,” Gill said. “So I got looped up into organizing it, while they provided the equipment.”

But it’s also been Gill’s mission to end stigma about people living with disabilities. The fashion show was just one way to do that.



“Often we’re seen as parts and I want to be seen as a person, first. We all have goals just like anyone else and we want opportunities to do that,” she said. “Disabilities don’t discriminate and it can literally happen to any person.”



Crossing the runway also gave her a confidence boost, Gill added.



“When you feel you have disabilities, your insecurities come out ten fold,” she said. “Participating in the show made me feel empowered and made me feel like the king of the world, even if it was only for 10 seconds.”



The other models were also elated following the event.



“Everyone was just smiling ear-to-ear and you just can’t help but feel so amazing,” she said. “The audience was just so supportive.”