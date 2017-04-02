Four years sitting mostly empty, future of old Remand Centre still unclear

The future of downtown Edmonton’s old Remand Centre still remains a question after sitting mostly empty for four years.

But even with the old jail’s dark past and unclear future, groups have suggested the centre become an arts space, hospice or home to affordable housing units. Some have even wanted it demolished.

The latest suggestion is to see the Remand Centre — which closed in April 2013 in favour of a new facility in the north end — be renovated to become an Indigenous Welcome Centre that offers multiple services.

“A lot of people are moving off reserve and coming to Edmonton. It can be quite the culture shock,” explained Sharon Pasula, an Indigenous cultural and educational helper who is a member of the Boyle Street Community League.

Pasula said the centre could offer support for urban Indigenous people, including cultural teachings, harm-reduction services and supportive housing.

“The identity and livelihood of Indigenous people has been taken away,” she said, referencing the residential school system that dismantled Indigenous families, the ‘60s scoop, and the poorly honoured treaties.

“The needs are just overwhelming.”

But repurposing the building, which is owned by the provincial government, will be challenging. It has tiny windows and tight quarters, which aren’t typical for welcoming environments.

“Alberta Infrastructure is currently exploring a variety of options and associated cost estimates for its future use,” wrote Jessica Lucenko, a spokesperson with Alberta Infrastructure, in an email.

“The Remand Centre is currently occupied by eight staff displaced from the Boyle Street Community Centre after a recent flood. It is occasionally used by Justice and Solicitor General for training exercises.”

Candas Jane Dorsey, treasurer of the Boyle Street Community League, said deciding what to do with the building is complex.

“We’d like to see any kind of revitalization in the community,” she said, but noted prisoners experienced overcrowding for much longer than they needed to.