Edmonton prison locked down after two inmates injured in assault
EDMONTON — A maximum-security prison in Edmonton was sent into lockdown Saturday after two inmates were assaulted.
Correctional Service Canada says the injured inmates at Edmonton Institution were taken to hospital to be treated.
Visits to the institution have been suspended.
Corrections officials will review the circumstances surrounding the incident.
They say normal operations at the prison will resume "as soon as it is considered safe to do so".
