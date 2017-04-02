Aided by immigrants, Enoch Cree Nation on final lap to host World Indigenous Games

When Ingrid Flores heard that this summer’s nine-day World Indigenous Games hadn’t yet secured the funding they hoped for, she saw a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

As founder and board member of Edmonton’s Latin American Community Engagement Network (LACEN), Flores said many immigrants — whether newcomers to Canada or four-decade residents like herself — want to learn more about First Nations here.

But the sophomore championships, the first held two years ago in Brazil, are still short roughly $4 million of their ideal, according to the Games’ acting executive director Jodi Calahoo-Stonehouse. (Brazil’s games cost $30 million, she said; other global sporting events can clock in at a minimum $14 million, and World Indigenous Games planners hope for somewhere between the two).

“When I found out they’re looking for funding, I asked, ‘How do we help you guys make sure you have the best games you could possibly have?’” Flores said in a phone interview. “They needed volunteers to help translate for the Latin American nations coming.

“It started with us looking for Spanish-speaking volunteers, then they asked if we could help with Russian translation and we said we could just handle finding the bilingual immigrant volunteer base they need, so they can focus on supporting the nations they’re looking to host.”

And because many of the thousands of Indigenous athletes and elders coming to Alberta from July 1-9 may only speak Spanish, Russian or other major world dialects as a second language, Flores is also looking for Edmontonians who speak some of the Indigenous mother tongues represented at the Games.

“Our job is to just provide our support,” she said. “Canadian immigants are now celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday, so for us it was one of the best opportunities in the world just to get involoved and be of service to the Indigenous community — and it’s a very unique opportunity in our own Latino community to get involved in something a lot of us will never see again in our lifetime.

‘Humongous work necessary to host’: Grand Chief

This August marks exactly 40 years since Chief Wilton Littlechild — a maverick athlete himself who’s competed internationally in swimming, hockey and track — first suggested the idea of a World Indigenous Games at an international Indigenous conference in Sweden in 1977.

In fact, it was the World Indigenous Nations Games’ host band, Enoch Cree Nation near Edmonton, that hosted the first regional competition that were the Games forebear. So this July’s event is a full circle for Littlechild,

“It’s taken us a long while to realize them,” the Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six Nations, said in an interview. “We didn’t anticipate the humongous work necessary to host a world games, so we broke it in pieces — starting with regional Indigenous games.

“The foundation needed to be built. Now, those regional games can now converge into the world games. I’m looking forward to it personally because it’s been a 40-year journey, but the games can finally come back to Canada.”

According to the Games’ acting executive director, however, the games are still roughly $4 million short of their financial goal to host the expected 30 countries’ delegations. But they’re “definitely happening” regardless.

“We’re still working on it,” said Jodi Calahoo-Stonehouse. “And we’re still praying for a miracle.

“If people want to contribute we’d love to have some help … We’re hopeful, because I truly believe the federal and provincial governments want to support Indigenous Peoples in what we see as reconciliation — a form of reconciliation that uplifts our cultures.”

As Littlechild puts it, celebrating the wide range of global Indigenous cultures is at the heart of the Games he envisioned 40 years ago.

“It will be competitive of course,” said the swimming champion, who just turned 73 and hopes to swim in this summer’s Games. “But it’s really about a real celebration of our traditional games, not just a competition.

“That’s what is really unique about this; these are games played by Indigenous Peoples around the world that no one else really sees.”The second-ever World Indigenous Nations Games and International Conferences will be held in Enoch Cree Nation and Edmonton from July 1-9.

What are the World Indigenous Games?

Up to 3,000 athletes will compete in such sports as river swimming, canoeing, running, soccer and archery. And each of the estimated 30 countries represented is asked to demonstrate at least one traditional Indigenous game — whether an ancient Aztec fire-ball sport, giant stump-hauling relay, horseback archery, or in Canada’s case, lacrosse.