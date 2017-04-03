Construction on new Misericordia ER to begin in 2018: province

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman released new details, including a timeline, for the Misericordia Hospital’s new emergency room on Monday.

It was revealed in the budget that the ailing Misericordia Hospital would be getting a new emergency department to the tune of $65 million dollars.

Hoffman said the money is being invested over four years, and construction on the new department is slated to begin by late 2018.

“We are grateful for this good news for our patients, our care teams and the people of Edmonton,” Covenant Health CEO Patrick Dumelie said in a release.

Critics have long raised alarms about aging infrastructure, leaky pipes and overcrowding at the aging west end facility.

The current ER was built in 1969, and last renovated in 1989. According to Alberta Health, there were slightly more than 51,000 visited to emergency at the Misericordia in 2015-16, double the capacity of the 45-year-old facility.